Morning news brief: CIA chief blames Sri Lanka's ‘dumb bets’ for economic crisis, Biden-Xi to meet and more

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), blamed ‘dumb bets’ made by Sri Lanka on China for the country’s current economic crisis. Since Sri Lanka ran out of foreign currency to import necessities, the South Asia Island has experienced log blackout, food, and fuel shortages, and soaring prices. In other news, US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to speak in the next 10 days. Currently, there is a lot of friction between the US and China particularly related to Taiwan. Finally, numerous influential figures from Central America have been added to a list of ‘corrupt and undemocratic’ people in the US. The names include former and current politicians, legislators, and business tycoons.

CIA chief Bill Burns says Sri Lanka made 'dumb bets' on heavy Chinese investment

Now, Burns said that high-debt Chinese investment by Sri Lanka's leaders was one of the major factors that led to the South Asian country's economic collapse. He noted that the Chinese have a lot of weight to throw around and they can make a very appealing case for their investments.

US President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

After returning from a trip to Massachusetts, Biden told reporters: "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days." During his Massachusetts trip, Biden weighed in on climate change and its impact.

Foreign relations experts have claimed that it is extremely important for US and China to maintain cordial relations. But last month, Washington even called China a security challenge.

Judges, lawmakers and more, US adds dozens of Central American big-wigs to a list of 'corrupt' people

El Salvadorians, Hondurans, Guatemalans, and Nicaraguans who Washington charges with wrongdoing are included on the so-called Engel List, which was established under a statute that Eliot Engel, a then-US Representative, sponsored. The State Department publishes the list every year. Those on the list will have their US visas cancelled and won't be allowed to enter the country.

