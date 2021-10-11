Morning news brief: Doha talks, China-Taiwan tensions, and more

China's government denounced Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's National Day speech, saying it incited confrontation and distorted facts.The FBI arrested a Maryland couple for attempting to sell 'restricted data' on the design of nuclear-powered warships. The US delegation reiterated that the Taliban will be judged on its actions, not only its words.

Doha talks 'candid', Taliban to be judged based on its actions: US





A US interagency delegation travelled to Qatar to meet senior Taliban representatives from Kabul and discussed issues of vital national interest, said State Department's spokesperson, Ned Price, on Sunday.

China-Taiwan tensions: Tsai Ing-wen's remarks incite confrontation, distort facts, says Beijing spokesperson



China stated on Sunday that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's statements provoke hostility, distort facts, and mislead the people in the name of so-called unity and consensus, according to local media.

FBI arrests Navy engineer, wife for selling restricted nuke info in peanut butter sandwich in US



The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a Maryland couple on Saturday for attempting to sell 'restricted data' on the design of nuclear-powered warships, the Justice Department reported.

Watch: Taliban's Deputy Information Minister Zabihullah Mujahid speaks to WION

Watch: Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on farewell tour to Israel