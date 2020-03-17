Morning News Brief: Curfew in US due to coronavirus, Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Curfew in New Jersey, San Francisco as US battles coronavirus

US government moved to clamp down movement of citizens while announcing curfews in New Jersey state and San Francisco due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in the country.

China, South Korea report dip in coronavirus cases

South Korea and China reported dips in cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Spanish youth team coach Francisco Garcia dies at 21

At the age of 21, Francisco Garcia, the coach of the youth team at Malaga-based club Atletico Portada Alta.

Now, Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

British actor Idris Elba on Monday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Elba joins Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Olga Kurylenko in what now seems to be a growing list of celebrities to have contracted the respiratory disease.

