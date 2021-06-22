Morning news brief: Covid death toll in Colombia crosses 100,000; UN says 8,000 children used as soldiers in 2020, and more

Morning news brief: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of June 22. Latin America is witnessing its third wave of Covid infections. Colombia alone crossed 100,000 deaths on Tuesday, marking a grim milestone. The country of 50 million people has reported more than 3.9 million cases of coronavirus infections, as well as 100,582 deaths. The United Nations on Tuesday warned that 8,500 children were used as soldiers in all of 2020. The report verified that violations had been committed against 19,379 children in 21 conflicts. The most violations in 2020 were committed in Somalia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen. On the science front, Indian scientists recently discover four near-Earth asteroids with help from NASA and local organisations.

More than 8,500 children used as soldiers in 2020: UN

More than 8,500 children were used as soldiers last year in various conflicts across the world and nearly 2,700 others were killed, the United Nations said on Monday.

Colombia's COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 in unrelenting third wave

Reported deaths from COVID-19 in Colombia passed 100,000 on Monday, the country`s health ministry said, amid warnings of potential scarcity of treatment drugs and oxygen in hospitals during a long and brutal third peak of infections and deaths.

Tesla to hold AI Day in 'about a month' for hiring: Musk

Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk is considering holding an AI Day in about a month, where the Silicon Valley billionaire will showcase the progress in AI software and hardware with an aim to recruit.

Venezuela refugee crisis: Largest in the modern history of Latin America

Since 2015, over 5.6 million Venezuelans have fled the nation to flee violence, insecurity, and threats, as well as a long-running economic crisis that has resulted in a scarcity of food, medicines, and basic services.

Russia bans US NGO Bard College after labelling it 'undesirable'

Russian state prosecutor's office said on Monday it banned Bard College, a US non-governmental organisation, after labelling it 'undesirable'.

Washington in talks over removal of foreign fighters from Libya: US envoy

The United States is in talks with some of the key actors in Libya over the withdrawal of foreign forces ahead of elections planned for December, Washington's top Libya envoy said on Monday.

COVID-19 vaccine or jail, Duterte tells Filipinos: ‘You choose’

As the Philippines faces one of Asia's worst outbreaks, with over 1.3 million infections and over 23,000 deaths, President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to imprison those who refuse to be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Indian scientists discover four near-Earth asteroids in NASA-backed research programme

Watch: Thirteen people in France go on Trial for online harassment