Morning News Brief: Covid-19 pandemic, America shuts down and more

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 13, 2020, 09.00 AM(IST)

People getting scanned at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai Photograph:( PTI )

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Covid-19 pandemic: India reports first death as cases reach 73

A 76-year-old man became the first fatality of the coronavirus from India, health ministry officials confirmed on Thursday. READ MORE

Coronavirus pandemic: Governments across the world shutting down offices for disinfection

The United States Congress has shut capitol building to the public until April, in a reaction to the rapid spread of coronavirus. READ MORE

WION Edit: Vladimir Putin may remain President for life

By removing the term limits, Putin has joined a club of global leaders, that have prolonged their tenures one way or another.READ MORE

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, Premier League to hold emergency meeting

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, this has forced the first-team squad and the coaching staff into self-isolation. READ MORE