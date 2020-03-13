Morning News Brief: Covid-19 pandemic, America shuts down and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Covid-19 pandemic: India reports first death as cases reach 73

A 76-year-old man became the first fatality of the coronavirus from India, health ministry officials confirmed on Thursday.

Coronavirus pandemic: Governments across the world shutting down offices for disinfection

The United States Congress has shut capitol building to the public until April, in a reaction to the rapid spread of coronavirus.

WION Edit: Vladimir Putin may remain President for life

By removing the term limits, Putin has joined a club of global leaders, that have prolonged their tenures one way or another.