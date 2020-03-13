Morning News Brief: Covid-19 pandemic, America shuts down and more

People getting scanned at Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai Photograph:( PTI )
Covid-19 pandemic: India reports first death as cases reach 73
A 76-year-old man became the first fatality of the coronavirus from India, health ministry officials confirmed on Thursday.
Coronavirus pandemic: Governments across the world shutting down offices for disinfection
The United States Congress has shut capitol building to the public until April, in a reaction to the rapid spread of coronavirus.
WION Edit: Vladimir Putin may remain President for life
By removing the term limits, Putin has joined a club of global leaders, that have prolonged their tenures one way or another.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, Premier League to hold emergency meeting
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, this has forced the first-team squad and the coaching staff into self-isolation.