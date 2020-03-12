WION Edit: Vladimir Putin may remain President for life

Vladimir Putin rose to power in Russia at the cusp of the 21st century. In 20 years, he has shaped modern-day Russia.

Since taking office in 1999, Vladimir Putin has established close ties with Iran and China. He is playing a major and defining role in the Syrian civil war as well.

The Russian President so far has been successful in projecting himself as a strongman at home while showcasing Russia as a mighty power globally.

Vladimir Putin is an influential figure, not just in Russia, but the entire world. That's the reason why we must pay attention to the events that are unfolding in Russia.

No one really expects Putin to leave public life in a hurry, but there are a few reasons behind the push to remove the term limits.



Russia is staring at major challenges - the country's growth almost halved in 2019, and with the coronavirus outbreak, it could slow down even further.

Also, Russia is locked in a spat with Saudi Arabia over oil prices. The OPEC bloc was demanding cuts in Russia's oil production, but Moscow disagreed, as it would have threatened a key source of revenue.

It is a situation that allows Putin to sell the plans to extend his term. In his speech to the DUMA - the Russian President hinted at the same.

Putin said that he 'strongly believes' that a strong 'presidential vertical' is necessary for Russia. But, the Russian President went on to say that in the years to come, the post of the President must see regular changes. In other words, a change of guard is necessary, but not now.

By removing the term limits, Putin has joined a club of global leaders, that have prolonged their tenures one way or another.

This includes Chinese president Xi Jinping and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This also reflects a global trend.

Since the year 2000, about one-third of all Presidents in the world who reached the end of the term made an attempt to stay on.

Two out of three leaders who tried succeeded.

Putin began 2020 by ordering a shake-up of his own government. Dmitry Medvedev resigned as the Prime Minister - the entire cabinet was rejigged.

The move sent a message to the world - Vladimir Putin intends on staying in-charge for the foreseeable future.

The removal of term limits now means Putin - the modern-day Tzar who has been in control of Russia since 2000 is not going anywhere.



