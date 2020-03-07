Morning News Brief: Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus, China exports plunge, and more

File photo Photograph:( AFP )
https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-decoding-the-crisis-at-yes-bank-284857China's exports plummeted in the first two months of this year on the back of a coronavirus epidemic that forced businesses to suspend operations, disrupting the world's supply chains.
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.
Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco
Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, US officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world.
China exports plunge 17.2% in January-February on virus hit
Exports fell 17.4 percent, the biggest drop since February 2019 during the trade war with the United States, and imports dropped 4 percent, according to official data released Saturday.
Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: Report
Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Gravitas: Decoding the crisis at Yes Bank