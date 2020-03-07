Morning News Brief: Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus, China exports plunge, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus infects 100,000-plus worldwide, 21 cases found on ship off San Francisco

Twenty-one people aboard a cruise ship that was barred from docking in San Francisco have tested positive for coronavirus, US officials said on Friday, adding to the more than 100,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness across the world.

China exports plunge 17.2% in January-February on virus hit

Exports fell 17.4 percent, the biggest drop since February 2019 during the trade war with the United States, and imports dropped 4 percent, according to official data released Saturday.

Saudi Arabia detains two senior royals, including king's brother: Report

Saudi Arabia has detained two senior members of the Saudi royal family - Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king's nephew, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Gravitas: Decoding the crisis at Yes Bank