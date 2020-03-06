Morning News Brief: Coronavirus in US, Turkey-Russia ceasefire and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus cases surge in US, helicopter flies test kits to cruise ship

The death toll from the virus in the United States rose to 12, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, and at least 57 new cases were confirmed, striking for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as San Francisco. Read more

RBI imposes 'moratorium' on Yes Bank; withdrawals capped to Rs 50,000

"The Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that in the absence of a credible revival plan, and in public interest and the interest of the bank's depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the central government for imposing a moratorium under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," the RBI said in a statement. Read more

Turkey, Russia have agreed on Syria ceasefire from midnight: President Erdogan

"We agreed on a joint document," Putin said, adding that it would "serve as a good basis for ending fighting in the Idlib de-escalation zone and ending the suffering of the civilian population". Read more