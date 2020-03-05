Morning News Brief: Coronavirus deaths, US elections 2020 and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

New coronavirus deaths in US as lawmakers reach $8.3 billion funding deal

'The State of California is deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus,' Newsom said in a statement.READ MORE

29 people test positive in India; Paytm and Oyo affected

In Jaipur, 16 Italian nationals have also tested positive.These Italian tourists came to India on February 21 when Italy was not a part of universal screening.READ MORE

'Hunters' review: Al Pacino's web show has its flaws but it's a must watch

The show is timely and proves to us why humans must learn from their mistakes in the past and do better for the newer generations to come.READ MORE

Travelling in the shadow of coronavirus

The world neither has a vaccine nor the ability to track all the individuals who could be affected by the virus bringing me to the conclusion that like SARS the world may have to learn to live with coronavirus. READ MORE