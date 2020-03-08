Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, US-Taliban deal and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since January

Currently, there are 80,695 confirmed cases in mainland China. Of the 20,500 people who are currently undergoing treatment, more than 5,260 of them are in serious condition.READ MORE

Chaotic week after US-Taliban deal leaves Afghans' fate unclear

US President Donald Trump on Friday even acknowledged that the Taliban could seize power after foreign forces leave -- a far cry from the reassuring messaging American officials pushed in the months leading up to the accord.READ MORE

WION Edit: Is the US-Taliban peace deal on fragile footing?

An exit without a deal could lead to an escalation in fighting - some experts even claim that it will lead to a new civil war.READ MORE