Morning news brief: Chinese missiles fly over Taiwan, Ukraine nuclear plant struck and more

As China halted cooperation with the United States over key issues including climate change over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Chinese missiles flew over Taiwan on the second day of military drills as tensions mounted in the region.

Click on headlines to read more:

Chinese missiles fly over Taiwan; fighter jets cross 'median line'

Although both Taiwan and China did not confirm missiles flew over Taipei however Japan said it had detected at least four missiles which it believed crossed over the island nation.

Labour Party slams Sunak's claims that he diverted funds from deprived areas

Labour Party criticised Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak for his claims that he diverted funds from deprived areas. Describing the comments as "deeply concerning" Labour's spokeswoman on Levelling up, Lisa Nandy called for an investigation into the policy changes instigated by Sunak.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: Ukraine, Russia trade blame for deadly attack

Both Ukraine and Russia traded blame for the deadly attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday. While Russia accused Kyiv's forces of striking Europe's largest nuclear plant, Ukraine said Moscow must take responsibility for an "act of terror".

More than 500 killed in Pakistan floods, Balochistan is among the hit hardest

Israeli airstrikes kill 15 in Gaza | Tensions rise after Israel closes Gaza border