Morning news brief: Chinese drills near Taiwan to become regular, Navalny's risk of death increases, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - China claims drills near Taiwan to become regular. Meanwhile, in the US, Minneapolis police chief testified in the famous George Floyd trial who was killed by former officer Chauvin. In the science world, a new study has found that the number of tropical marine species have halved due to climate change. This and more below; to read the full story click on the headline.

Aircraft carrier group exercising near Taiwan, drills will become regular: China

Minneapolis police chief says Chauvin violated policy while arresting George Floyd

World War will begin within a month, warns Russian military analyst

Global COVID-19 caseload tops 131.6 million

Climate change has halved number of species in tropical waters, new study finds

Navalny risks death in prison, says continuing hunger strike despite cough, fever

Amazon's dismissal of employees critical of work conditions ruled illegal by labour board

Watch: Biden looks to raise US corporate taxes, says higher corporate tax won’t hurt economy