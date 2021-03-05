Morning news brief: China's military budget, earthquakes in New Zealand, and more

China opened in its annual parliament on Friday announced that the military budget is set to increase by 6.8 per cent in 2021. Meanwhile, New Zealand lifted its tsunami warning after the island nation was hit with three earthquakes in less than eight hours.

China's military budget to rise 6.8% this year, GDP target at above 6%

As China opened its annual parliament on Friday in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, the country's finance ministry announced that its military budget is set to increase by 6.8 per cent in 2021.

New Zealand cancels tsunami warning after three strong offshore earthquakes

New Zealand on Friday lifted its tsunami warning after the island nation was hit with three offshore earthquakes in less than eight hours.

Italy blocks export of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shipment to Australia

The Italian government has blocked the Australia-bound shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine's 250,000 doses.

Looking forward with strong interest for Iran's willingness to engage: US on nuclear issue

As the United Nations nuclear watchdog looks forward to a technical dialogue with Iran, the United States said it is hopeful that Iran would come forward for diplomacy after European allies dropped plans to censure Tehran at the UN nuclear watchdog.

Donald Trump's account will be back on YouTube once 'risk of violence' reduces

YouTube chief said on Thursday that former US president Donald Trump will be allowed back on the video-sharing platform once the "risk of violence" has reduced.

