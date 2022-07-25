Morning news brief: China's aggressiveness in the Pacific, Myanmar Junta executes democracy advocate, & more

Contender for the post of United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has vowed a tough stance against China whom he said was the "number one threat" to domestic and global security. Reportedly, this comes after his rival Liz Truss accused him of being weak on China and Russia. In the United States too, there were mentions of China and its aggressiveness. Chinese military activity in the Pacific is "noticeably more aggressive," said US General Mark Milley, who also reported a considerable rise in the frequency of Chinese interceptions of US aircraft and ships, including "unsafe interactions".

Chinese military in the air and at sea has become significantly more aggressive: US General Mark Milley

US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that the Chinese military in the air and at sea has become "noticeably more aggressive" in the Pacific.

'Underdog' Rishi Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes the next UK PM

On Sunday, Rishi Sunak promised that if he is chosen to replace Boris Johnson he will get tough on China. He called the country the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

Myanmar Junta executes prominent democracy campaigner & 3 others in country's 1st execution since 1988

According to state media, Myanmar's Junta recently executed four prisoners, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades. AFP reports that a former lawmaker for the unseated Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party was among those executed.

