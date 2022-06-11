Morning news brief: China threatens war against Taiwan, Biden unveils migration plan and more

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe warned US on Friday that Beijing will "not hesitate to start a war" in the event of Taiwan declaring independence. The warning came as he held his first face-to-face meeting with his US counterpart, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Wei warned Austin that "if anyone dares to split Taiwan from China, the Chinese army will definitely not hesitate to start a war no matter the cost", defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian quoted the minister as saying during the meeting.

North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

Choe, who formerly served as the North's vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported. She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hardline former military official who previously led talks with the South.

Covid-19: Moderna vaccine effective and safe for kids under the age of 5, says

US scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said in a new analysis of data released on Friday that Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for young children and infants. At a meeting next week, the FDA's outside advisors will review this information and decide whether to approve the company's vaccine for babies and children under the age of five.

Biden unveils migration plan on the last day of Americas summit

US President Joe Biden on Friday unveiled new set of measures to address regional migration crisis. The unveiling happened during the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. Twenty countries joined Biden for ceremonial unveiling but several others stayed away.

