Morning news brief: China slams Washington, 7 million Covid-19 cases in US, and more

'Not North Korea': Top leaders remind Trump after not quitting presidency threat
The leaders have spoken out after Trump has repeatedly blamed the mail-in voting system and alleged the system to be a fraud and denied a peaceful transfer of power.
'Enough is enough': China lashes out at US during UN meeting
'The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power,' the Chinese envoy taunted the US at UNGA.
Coronavirus: Cases top 7 million as Midwest states battle uptick
Over 7 million people have tested positive for novel coronavirus across the US on Thursday, a figure which is 20 per cent of the total number of cases across the world.
Trump hopes India-China resolve border issues; offers help again
Trump, who has been an open critic of China, especially since the beginning of this year, offered to help the two countries maintain peace — yet again.
Gravitas: Global biomedical expert: Virus could have leaked in Wuhan