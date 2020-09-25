Morning news brief: China slams Washington, 7 million Covid-19 cases in US, and more

'Not North Korea': Top leaders remind Trump after not quitting presidency threat

The leaders have spoken out after Trump has repeatedly blamed the mail-in voting system and alleged the system to be a fraud and denied a peaceful transfer of power.

'Enough is enough': China lashes out at US during UN meeting

'The US should understand that a major power should behave like a major power,' the Chinese envoy taunted the US at UNGA.

Coronavirus: Cases top 7 million as Midwest states battle uptick

Over 7 million people have tested positive for novel coronavirus across the US on Thursday, a figure which is 20 per cent of the total number of cases across the world.

Trump hopes India-China resolve border issues; offers help again

Trump, who has been an open critic of China, especially since the beginning of this year, offered to help the two countries maintain peace — yet again.

Gravitas: Global biomedical expert: Virus could have leaked in Wuhan