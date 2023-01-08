Morning news brief: China lifts Covid restrictions on travel, floods in Western Australia, & more

Despite struggling with a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases, China has lifted quarantine provisions for inbound travellers. On Sunday, the first section of passengers to arrive under the new rules landed at airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CGTN news agency reported. In other news, record-breaking floods in Australia's northwest have resulted in many communities getting isolated, Australia's weather forecaster said on Sunday (January 8).

Despite struggling with a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases, China has lifted quarantine provisions for inbound travellers. On Sunday, the first section of passengers to arrive under the new rules landed at airports in Guangzhou and Shenzhen, CGTN news agency reported.

Record-breaking floods in Australia's northwest have resulted in many communities getting isolated, Australia's weather forecaster said on Sunday (January 8).

At least one person was killed and 57 were injured after two subway trains collided between stations in Mexico City, on early Saturday, said media reports citing local authorities.

WATCH | Iran executes 2 more protesters; Khamenei appoints new national police chief