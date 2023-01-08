At least one dead, over 50 injured after train collision in Mexico: Reports

At least one person was killed and 57 were injured after two subway trains collided between stations in Mexico City, on early Saturday, said media reports citing local authorities. Meanwhile, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum took to Twitter and said that the accident took place on Line 3 of the capital city’s metro.

According to the city’s security head, Omar Garcia, the person killed in the morning was a young woman, said a report by Reuters citing local media. He also went on to share the list of those injured on the microblogging platform and said that at least four people were trapped in one wagon on the metro line where the accident took place and was later rescued and are in good health.

The city’s mayor later also said that the one person killed and 57 injured were taken to seven hospitals and among the four people trapped was one train driver who was in critical condition, reported the Associated Press. On Saturday afternoon, Sheinbaum, who also visited the hospitals, took to Twitter and said, “After the tour, they informed me that of the 41 people who entered the San Angel Inn Chapultepec, 26 have already been discharged.”

After the accident, dozens of police and soldiers entered the nearby subway stations while emergency services including ambulances and rescue teams arrived to tend to those injured, said AP. Additionally, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also took to Twitter and said, “From the beginning, the public servants of Mexico City are attending to the mishap, who have our full support.”

In recent years, the city’s metro system has faced a number of accidents, including the one in May 2021 where an elevated section of the subway on Line 12 collapsed killing at least 26 people and injuring over 60 people. The investigation launched into the incident identified maintenance shortcomings and structural failure due to deficiencies in the construction process as some of the reasons.

(With inputs from agencies)



