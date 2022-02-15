Morning news brief: Canadian PM invokes emergency powers, Facebook sued, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Feb 15, 2022, 08:54 AM(IST)

Morning brief Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Good morning! Start your day with WION's daily news brief

To get your day started, here are some stories.

US warned that Russian forces continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers to end protests. US state has sued Meta's Facebook over facial recognition. And Paris has unveiled first noise radar to bring ‘silence’ to streets.

 

Russian forces continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border, warns US

Amid moves to broker peace with Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the US State Department said that Russian forces continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border.

 

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests

To quell the protests, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked emergency powers. Several truckers and others have paralysed Ottawa and have blocked border crossings to demand an end to the COVID-19 restrictions in the country.  

 

'Deceitful business': Texas sues Meta's Facebook over facial recognition

The state of Texas on Monday sued Facebook's parent company Meta over privacy protection issues stating that its facial recognition system collected biometric data of citizens without their consent.

 

To bring ‘silence’ to streets, Paris unveils first noise radar

In a first, Paris unveiled a noise radar on Monday to keep a check on loud motorcycles and other vehicles. The move seems to have been taken to bring silence to one of the noisiest cities in Europe.  

