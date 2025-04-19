At least four people died after a four-storey building collapsed in India's northeast Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with rescue and search operations underway. 10 people are still feared trapped. The incident happened in the Mustafabad area of the national capital of India.

The Russia-Ukraine peace deal may turn out to be a big win for Russian President Vladimir Putin as the United States is reportedly preparing to recognise Russian control of Crimea as part of the agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. The latest development comes even as US President Donald Trump has warned that his country would walk away from the mediation role if both Russia and Ukraine do not seal a deal soon.

Four dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Delhi's Mustafabad; rescue operations underway

BIG win for Russian president Putin? US may recognise Crimea as part of Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Pakistan's Ahmadiyya minority man beaten to death by Karachi mob at place of worship

Attacks on minorities continue in Pakistan as a man belonging to Pakistan's persecuted Ahmadiyya minority was beaten to death by a mob in Karachi. The mob, allegedly consisting of 400-600 members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

'I don’t know what that is' : Social media baffled by Trump's comment on Congo

Donald Trump recently made an ignorant comment about "Congo", and social media users were aghast to see the president of a country make such a quip. As he hosted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House on Thursday, reporters asked Trump about the Maryland man who was wrongly sent to a prison in El Salvador.

Houthis say deadliest US strike in Yemen kills 74 at oil terminal