Morning news brief: Missile attack rocks Kyiv, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies, and more

25 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, as after a long hiatus, Russia carried out an attack. This is the second such strike in a week. Furthermore, a major cyberattack on Ukrainian telecommunications company Kyivstar has left millions without internet access.

In other news, popular Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, Andre Braugher, passed away after a brief illness. He is known for his portrayal of the fan-favourite character Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy TV series. He was 61 years old.

Finally, new research has uncovered a damning long-term effect wildfires have on those subjected to its toxic smoke.

Ukrainian capital Kyiv was rocked by multiple explosions early Wednesday (Dec 13) as it came under a Russian missile attack. Kyiv’s mayor said 25 people were injured in the “enemy attack,” the second offensive in a week after a long hiatus.

Andre Braugher, the actor who played the fan-favourite character Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died aged 61.

Wildfires wreak havoc on forests and vegetation, but as per a new study, they can also release a toxic, cancer-causing chemical into the air we breathe.

New Zealand faces the threat of colossal tsunamis, as high as 92 feet, once every 580 years, according to a groundbreaking study that employed a new method to assess tsunami risk.