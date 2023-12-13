LIVE TV
Morning news brief: Missile attack rocks Kyiv, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Andre Braugher dies, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Dec 13, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Good morning! Start your day with WION's morning news brief

25 people were injured in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, as after a long hiatus, Russia carried out an attack. This is the second such strike in a week. Furthermore, a major cyberattack on Ukrainian telecommunications company Kyivstar has left millions without internet access.

In other news, popular Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, Andre Braugher, passed away after a brief illness. He is known for his portrayal of the fan-favourite character Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy TV series. He was 61 years old.

Finally, new research has uncovered a damning long-term effect wildfires have on those subjected to its toxic smoke.

Click on the headlines to read more   

main imgUkrainian capital Kyiv was rocked by multiple explosions early Wednesday (Dec 13) as it came under a Russian missile attack. Kyiv’s mayor said 25 people were injured in the “enemy attack,” the second offensive in a week after a long hiatus.

Andre Braugher, the actor who played the fan-favourite character Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has died aged 61.

main imgWildfires wreak havoc on forests and vegetation, but as per a new study, they can also release a toxic, cancer-causing chemical into the air we breathe. 

New Zealand faces the threat of colossal tsunamis, as high as 92 feet, once every 580 years, according to a groundbreaking study that employed a new method to assess tsunami risk.

Watch | UNGA overwhelmingly votes for Gaza ceasefire; US alone in Israel's support 

