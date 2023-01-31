Morning news brief: Blinken meets Netanyahu, Bolsonaro seeks visa extension to stay in US and more

US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Monday. While Blinken reiterated Washington's commitment to ties with Israel, Netanyahu anchored his talks around Iran nuclear weapons. Bolsonaro seeks to extend his stay in the US by six months at a time when the former Brazilian president is being probed for the recent riots.

Among other news, US President Joe Biden said Monday the United States would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine as Kyiv demands more weaponry and air support to be better able to fight the Russian forces.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken, who arrived in Israel on Monday, met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem where he highlighted Washington's commitment to core democratic principles and institutions. Blinken's visit comes against the backdrop of the recent judicial overhaul by the Netanyahu government which received widespread condemnations.

As Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro is being investigated for his alleged role in the 8 January riots in the country, the former president has filed for a six-month tourist immigration visa to remain in the United States. This comes as the former Brazilian president flew to Florida on 30 December when he was still holding the presidential post.

The United Nations on Monday pleaded with Afghanistan rulers and Taliban to provide more exemptions to its ban on female aid workers. Martin Griffiths talked of the vital role women play in the massive effort to support struggling Afghans.

