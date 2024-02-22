Morning news brief: Biden's proposed border plan; Venezuela illegal gold mine collapse, and more

Taking inspiration from his predecessor Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden is considering an executive action to address the border crisis. In other news, several people were killed in southern Venezuela after an illegal 'open-pit' gold mine collapsed in the Angostura municipality.

US President Joe Biden is mulling executive action that would prevent illegal migrants from seeking asylum in the country after they have crossed the southern border, according to US media reports.

Several people were killed in a devastating incident as an illegal 'Bulla Loca' gold mine collapsed on February 20 in the state of Bolivar, which requires a seven-hour boat journey from the nearest town, La Paragua.

The Seattle police officer who killed Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student last year, won't be criminally charged, the prosecutors informed on Wednesday (Feb 21).