Morning news brief: Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence and more

Under pressure, Biden works for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza violence

President Joe Biden and aides worked behind the scenes on Monday pressing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid what one source said was frustration over Israel's bombing of a Gaza building that housed some news organisations.

Working on ceasefire says Palestine's envoy; condoles death of Indian national

Palestine's envoy to India Adnan Mohammad Jaber Abualhayjaa has said that his government has been 'working for the ceasefire from the first day' when it comes to the ongoing situation with Israel. According to him, over 200 people have lost lives in West Bank and Gaza due to actions of Israel.

Israeli army says fires artillery at Lebanon after rocket fire

The Israeli army said it launched artillery towards Lebanon on Monday in response to rocket fire from the neighbouring country that failed to hit the Jewish state.

India has 26 cases of bleeding, clotting after Covishield vaccine: Govt report

A government panel on AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) has found 26 potential cases of bleeding and clotting after administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, health ministry said on Monday.

Will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID-19: US

The United States will continue to provide a range of assistance to India, as its "important partner" continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said Monday.

