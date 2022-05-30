Morning news brief: Biden visits Uvalde, heavy rains in Brazil and more

To get your day started, here are some stories.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett has said Iranian 'immunity' is over. Biden visited Uvalde to pay tribute to victims of Texas shooting. Over $2.5 million have been raised for kids, who are left without parents after US school shooting. At least 44 killed, 56 missing after heavy rains in northeastern Brazil.



Texas shooting: Biden visits Uvalde, pays tribute to victims

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited memorials at the Robb Elementary School and tried to comfort families in the south Texas town of Uvalde after the nation's deadliest school shooting in a decade.

At least 44 killed, 56 missing after heavy rains in northeastern Brazil

Torrential rains in northeastern Brazil have left at least 44 people dead and dozens missing, the government said Sunday, as rescuers capitalized on a lull in downpours to search for survivors.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett says Iranian 'immunity' is over

Accusing Iran of repeatedly targeting Israeli interests, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said that Tehran will be punished for instigating attacks through its proxies.

US school shooting: Over $2.5 mn raised for kids left without parents

After mom was killed in Texas elementary school shooting and father died of a heart attack a few days later, donations are pouring in for the bereaved family of four children, who are now left without parents.

Watch: Nepal: Debris of crashed Tara Air plane found in Mustang