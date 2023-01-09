Morning news brief: Biden visits US-Mexico border, Brazil riots, and more

In a repeat of what the US witnessed following Joe Biden's election as President in 2021, Brazil's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court were under attack from former president Jair Bolsonaro's supporters Sunday. Meanwhile, Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday ahead of the North American Leaders' Summit and received a red-carpet welcome from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Biden will hold one-on-one meetings with Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday and Tuesday and also together in what is dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit.

Lula, who was inaugurated on January 1, blamed Bolsonaro for inflaming his supporters. The latter has been making baseless allegations about potential election fraud after losing to Lula due to divisive nationalist populism. He has not conceded defeat till date.

Israel's police has been instructed to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces by the country's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. The minister informed the media about the same on Sunday.

