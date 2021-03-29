Morning news brief: Biden admonishes Myanmar, China warns companies, and more

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', US working on sanctions: Biden

US President Joe Biden has decried the bloodshed unleashed against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar as "absolutely outrageous," after security forces killed more than 100 people including at least seven children on a single day | READ MORE

China warns companies against politicising actions regarding Xinjiang

Chinese officials have asked Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies facing a backlash in the country after raising concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang to look into the issue seriously and not politicise their economic behaviour | READ MORE

N Korea accuses UNSC of 'double standard' over missile tests

North Korea said on Monday that the UN Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of UN resolutions | READ MORE

Mexico opens probe into death of woman shown pinned to ground by police

Mexican prosecutors have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a woman who was shown on video being pinned to the ground by a female police officer | READ MORE

Five injured, hundreds evacuated after fire at Indonesia oil refinery

A massive fire at Indonesian state oil company Pertamina's Balongan oil refinery in West Java in Indonesia has so far injured five people and led to the evacuation of 950 nearby residents | READ MORE

Canada charges man after fatal stabbing at Vancouver library

Canada has charged a suspect with murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman and the wounding of six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday | READ MORE