Morning News Brief: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada, coronavirus kills 2 in Italy, and more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Two dead, 79 infected in Italy as government fights to contains coronavirus outbreak

Lombardy and Veneto represent Italy's industrial heart and jointly account for 30% of gross domestic output.

Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden heading to second place

Sanders, a senator from Vermont, had 45% of the county convention delegates in Nevada with about 4% of the precincts reported, and television networks predicted he would cruise to an easy win.

Coronavirus: China reports another 97 virus deaths, nearly 650 new cases

The vast majority of both deaths and new infections were in the hard-hit Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December.