Morning news brief: Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking outrage and more

Belarus forces airliner to land and arrests opponent, sparking outrage

Belarusian authorities scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then, detained an opposition-minded journalist, who was on board, drawing condemnation from Europe and the United States.

Taiwan slams WHO's 'indifference' after failing to get into key meeting

Taiwan's government slammed the World Health Organization's (WHO) 'indifference' to the health rights of Taiwanese people and for capitulating to China on Monday after failing to get invited to a meeting of its decision-making body.

Jaishankar arrives in US to discuss Covid-related cooperation with officials

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday landed in New York, as part of his US visit, to meet with senior United States officials, and discuss Covid-related cooperation between the two countries.

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson to wed fiancee Symonds next summer, says The Sun

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have sent wedding invitations to family and friends for July 30, 2022, the Sun reported on Sunday.

Watch: Bangladesh appeals for COVID-19 vaccine, appeals to world community to procure doses