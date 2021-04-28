Morning news brief: Australia to upgrade military bases, US considering IP waiver for vaccines, and more

Morning news brief: Here are the biggest news stories of the morning - from the US considering IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines to Australia's expansion of wargames with US. Click on the headline to read the full story.

US reportedly considering intellectual property waiver for Covid vaccines

Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with US

Saudi Arabia still has some differences with Biden administration, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Unease rising about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in UK

Samsung's Lee family set to pay over $10 billion inheritance taxes

UK government green lights 'self-driving' cars on motorways

Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback

US FCC approves SpaceX's plan to deploy Starlink satellites

Watch: US: Biden says fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors