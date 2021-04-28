Morning news brief: Australia to upgrade military bases, US considering IP waiver for vaccines, and more

Morning news brief Photograph:( Agencies )
US reportedly considering intellectual property waiver for Covid vaccines
Australia to upgrade military bases, expand wargames with US
Saudi Arabia still has some differences with Biden administration, says Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Unease rising about AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in UK
Samsung's Lee family set to pay over $10 billion inheritance taxes
UK government green lights 'self-driving' cars on motorways
Alphabet sets profit record, plans $50 billion buyback
US FCC approves SpaceX's plan to deploy Starlink satellites
Watch: US: Biden says fully vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors