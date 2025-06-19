Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy but warned that the country will act in self-defence if Israeli strikes continue. The statement comes amid escalating tensions, with French President Emmanuel Macron urging Israel to halt strikes on Iranian targets not linked to its nuclear or ballistic programmes, citing rising civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has resumed issuing visas to foreign students but with a condition — applicants must provide access to their social media accounts for security vetting.

In India, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed regret over the tragic AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, clarifying the aircraft had a clean operational history.

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (Jun 19) said Iran remains committed to "diplomacy," but would not hesitate to act in "self-defence" against Israeli strikes.

French President Emmanuel Macron has a message for Israel — and it's urgent. At a National Security Council meeting on Wednesday (Jun 18), Macron expressed deep concern over the "escalation" unfolding between Iran and Israel. Pointing to the mounting civilian casualties due to the increasingly reckless Israeli airstrikes, he urged Tel Aviv to end strikes on Iran that have nothing to do with nukes or missiles.

The US State Department on Wednesday (Jun 18) said that it was resuming the visa appointments for foreign students, but all applicants will be required to unlock their social media accounts for vetting by the government.

Days after the ill-fated Air India flight AI-171 crashed, claiming several lives, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, issued an apology on national television.