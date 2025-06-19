Iran says committed to 'diplomacy' but won't hesitate to act in 'self-defence' against Israel

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday (Jun 19) said Iran remains committed to "diplomacy," but would not hesitate to act in "self-defence" against Israeli strikes.

This comes as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a day earlier, on Wednesday (Jun 18) Iran would never surrender.

Iran's self-defence

In a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi said that Iran was "solely" acting in "self-defence".

"Even in the face of the most outrageous aggression against our people, Iran has so far only retaliated against the Israeli regime and not those who are aiding and abetting it," he claimed.

"With the exception of the illegitimate, genocidal and occupying Israeli regime, we remain committed to diplomacy," added Araghchi.

Khamenei warns the US against getting involved

Iran's supreme leader Khamenei has, meanwhile, vowed that "this nation will never surrender".

After US President Donald Trump called for Tehran's "unconditional surrender", the Iranian supreme leader, calling the ultimatum "unacceptable", said that "America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage."

His statement came as Iran's state TV reported the launch of Fattah hypersonic missiles, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps reported the unleashing of a new wave of hypersonic and long-range missiles — just hours after Israel claimed it had wiped out Tehran’s internal security HQ.