/Macron urges Israel to cease strikes not linked to Iran's nuclear, ballistic programme, points to 'mounting' civilian deaths

French President Emmanuel Macron has a message for Israel — and it's urgent. At a National Security Council meeting on Wednesday (Jun 18), Macron expressed deep concern over the "escalation" unfolding between Iran and Israel. Pointing to the mounting civilian casualties due to the increasingly reckless Israeli airstrikes, he urged Tel Aviv to end strikes on Iran that have nothing to do with nukes or missiles.

What did Macron say to Israel?

Addressing the National Security Council meeting, the French president "noted his concern over the current escalation, with Israeli strikes increasingly hitting targets not linked to Iran's nuclear or ballistic programme, and a mounting number of civilian victims in Iran and Israel," said his office.

He said it was "necessary to urgently end these military operations, which pose significant threats to regional security", added the statement.

Macron has also directed his foreign ministry to help French nationals in Iran and Israel leave the region if they wish to, added the Elysee without sharing further details.

France won't just sit this one out

Macron's office revealed that France, along with its European partners, was planning to suggest a negotiated solution to end the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

To this end, Macron has tasked Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot with drafting a new initiative — alongside Germany and the UK — aimed at brokering a negotiated peace, reports AFP.

The initiative with close European partners "would propose a demanding negotiated settlement to put an end to the conflict" before it spirals further. However, specific details remain sparse.

Backchannel talks are already underway, according to AFP. Barrot has reportedly been in regular touch with his British and German counterparts since Israel launched massive air strikes against Iran on Friday.