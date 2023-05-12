Morning news brief: Migrants influx at US-Mexico border, another PTI leader arrested, & more

An estimated tens of thousands of migrants are massing along the US-Mexico border as the public health restriction from the pandemic era Title 42 expired on Thursday at midnight. The change is expected to drastically alter several years of US immigration policy. In Pakistan, a senior PTI leader and former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was arrested from her Islamabad house at pre-dawn hours on Friday.

Leila de Lima, a former justice minister in the Philippines, was cleared of drug charges on Friday after several key witnesses admitted they had lied about her role in drug trafficking.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Thousands of migrants rush to US-Mexico border as Title 42 rule ends

On Thursday midnight, the Trump-era ‘Title 42’ rule—imposed during the pandemic to expel those entering the country unlawfully—expired, paving the way for more tougher regulations to take effect.



In yet another arrest of Pakistan's PTI opposition leader, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari was detained by the Islamabad Police in the early hours of Friday.

Leila De Lima, the Philippine’s former justice minister and one the fiercest critics of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte, was acquitted by a court on Friday in a case in which she was alleged to have taken kickbacks from drug dealers.