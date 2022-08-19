Morning brief: UN chief calls for demilitarisation, North Korea will not give up nukes, and more

After meetings in Lviv, Ukraine, on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that he was deeply concerned about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and demanded the removal of military equipment and people. In other news, referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un said, “I’m not sure that he knows his assumption ‘if the North took a measure for denuclearization’ was a wrong prerequisite. All cannot be bartered. Bitter contempt is what we will only show those spinning a pipedream to succeed in making us abandon our nukes if they pay more stakes.”

UN chief calls for demilitarization of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says 'deeply concerned'

The head of the United Nations and the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine discussed strategies for putting a stop to the conflict that Russia initiated while also securing the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has been shelled near the front lines.

Kim Jong Un's sister rejects South Korea's economic assistance plan; will not give up nukes

Days after South Korea extended an “audacious” economic assistance package to North Korea in exchange for denuclearisation, it has received a message, albeit one that is not too courteous. Reportedly, Kim Yo Jong, sister of leader Kim Jong Un termed the offer 'foolish' and stated that her country would never accept the offer.

Affidavit that led to the raid at Trump's house can be unsealed: US Judge

In what comes as a small victory for Donald Trump and his legion of Republican supporters, a Florida Federal judge on Thursday issued orders that portions of the affidavit that the FBI used to secure a search warrant against the former President can be made public, much to the chagrin of Department of Justice (DOJ).

Gravitas: Indian soldiers to hold drills with China?

'We just partied in a boisterous way,' Finland PM Sanna Marin expresses dismay at leaked videos