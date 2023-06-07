Morning brief: Two killed in shooting in Virginia, Iran reopnes embassy in Saudi Arabia, and more

Two people were killed and five others were injured during a shootout outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia. The incident occurred at around 5 pm (local time) when gunshots were heard outside Monroe Park, near the Altria Theatre. The victims were an 18-year-old student and a 36-year-old man who was attending the graduation.

Two people were killed and five injured during a shootout outside a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia. The grisly incident occurred on Tuesday towards the end of the Huguenot High School graduation event around 5 pm (local time) when gunshots were heard outside at Monroe Park, near the Altria Theatre.

Iran on Tuesday (June 6) reopened it embassy in Saudi Arabia for the first time in seven years. The move has reaffirmed a Chinese-brokered rapprochement between two formerly antagonistic powers in West Asia. The rapprochement is likely to change the equations in the region greatly. The Iranian mission has opened in its former premises in Riyadh's diplomatic quarter.

The US knew of a Ukrainian plan to attack the Nord Stream pipelines as early as three months before underwater explosions damaged them, claimed the Washington Post in a report. The news outlet cited leaked information posted online.

The European Union (EU) is considering a mandatory ban on the member states using companies that might pose a security risk in their 5G networks, including China's Huawei. According to a report by The Financial Times on Tuesday (June 6), the move comes as a response to increasing concerns in Brussels about certain national governments delaying action on the matter.