Morning brief: Twitter reconsiders Musk's offer, Ukraine invites Russia for talks, and more

The Twitter-Elon Musk saga has taken a new turn, after the dramatic events of the past few weeks, the social media giant is now reportedly considering the billionaire's buyout offer. In other news, as the Ukraine-Russia war crosses 60 days mark, Kyiv has invited Moscow for talks.

Click on the headlines to read more

Under pressure from shareholders, Twitter to reconsider Musk's buyout offer

If reports are to be believed Twitter is now reconsidering Elon Musk’s buyout proposal. This comes as a shock after the social media giant’s board resorted to the “poison pill” approach to negate Musk’s attempts at a takeover.

Amid repeated attacks, Ukraine invites Russia for talks in Mariupol

The Volodomyr Zelensky government invited Russia for talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Reports say Ukrainian fighters and civilians are stuck in the city even as Russia continues to bombard the city.

French Presidential Election 2022: Macron wins second term, although by a smaller margin than before

The people have spoken. Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday. This win makes Macron the first French President to win a second term in two decades.

In India, Argentina FM Santiago raises Falkland issues, lauds ties with Delhi

In Delhi visiting foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero has raised the issue of Malvinas or Falkland Island issue and held the first meeting of a commission formed by his government.

Watch | 10 deaths confirmed, 16 missing after Japanese boat sank in northeast coast