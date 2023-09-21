Morning brief: Trudeau staged drama in India ahead of G20, Iran's new hijab bill, and more

Justin Trudeau: Reports in media suggest that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau caused a massive headache to Indian intelligence agencies by refusing to stay in the presidential suite allotted to him by the government of India.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly staged a drama in India ahead of the G20 Summit and refused to stay in the presidential suite allotted to him under protocol.

Iran’s parliament has passed a new bill that imposes strict punishment on women who defy hijab laws and on those who support them.

If reports are to be believed, Germany is considering a ban on parts made by Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE in its 5G networks from as early as 2026.

Watch: Russia slams 'selfish geopolitical needs' of the West at UN; Kyiv says strip Moscow of veto power

Russia and Western allies traded accusations over Ukraine at the UN Security Council. It was to be Zelensky's first in-person appearance at a UN Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion, and the Russian envoy objected to him taking the floor before the 15 council members. Zelensky called on the UN to vote to end Russia's veto power on the Security Council, where Moscow joins only the UK, China, France & the U.S. In being able to block any resolution.

Watch: Poland fumes over Ukrainian president's Volodymyr Zelensky's UN speech