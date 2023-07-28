Morning brief: Singapore hangs woman convict, Wagner chief photographed in Russia, and more

Singapore hanged a woman covict for trafficking for the first time in nearly two decades, stoking concerns among rights groups worldwide. In Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin was spotted at a hotel in St. Petersburg, calming speculations about his elimination by the Kremlin in response to the insurrection he led last month.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Singapore executed a 45-year-old citizen on Friday (July 28) for drug trafficking which was the first execution of a woman by the city-state in nearly 20 years, officials stated.

"The capital sentence of death imposed on Saridewi Binte Djamani was carried out on 28 July 2023," said the Central Narcotics Bureau, in a statement.

The woman was convicted of trafficking "not less than 30.72 grams" of heroin, which is more than twice the volume that paves the way for the death penalty in Singapore.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was photographed at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg, hosted by President Vladimir Putin. The significant spotting occurred just a month after he supposedly agreed to go into exile following his unsuccessful insurrection against Moscow.

Another case has been reported where important government e-mails are getting delivered to the wrong address because of a typo. Britain's defence ministry has launched a probe after officials unintentionally forwarded secret emails to a close Russian ally due to a typing error.

A senior Pakistani official has admitted on camera that smugglers in the South Asian nation are increasingly using drones to send drugs across the border to India.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE