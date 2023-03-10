Morning brief: Several killed in shooting in Germany church; Xi secures 3rd term as China's prez, & more

A gunman killed several people on Thursday (March 9) at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany's Hamburg city. The police confirmed that the shooting took place at around 2000 GMT, adding, there were "one or more unknown" assailants. In China, Xi Jinping secured a third five-year term as the country's president. Following Xi's election, officials approved by him are set to be appointed or elected to fill top positions in the cabinet over the next two days. Meanwhile, Job cuts by American companies over January and February this year hit the highest since 2009. A report by an employment firm said that technology, healthcare, retail, financial and fintech, and media and news announced job cuts.

