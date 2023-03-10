ugc_banner

Morning brief: Several killed in shooting in Germany church; Xi secures 3rd term as China's prez, & more

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 10, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Morning brief: Here's a look at the top stories. Photograph:(Others)

A gunman killed several people on Thursday (March 9) at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany's Hamburg city. The police confirmed that the shooting took place at around 2000 GMT, adding, there were "one or more unknown" assailants. In China, Xi Jinping secured a third five-year term as the country's president. Following Xi's election, officials approved by him are set to be appointed or elected to fill top positions in the cabinet over the next two days. Meanwhile, Job cuts by American companies over January and February this year hit the highest since 2009. A report by an employment firm said that technology, healthcare, retail, financial and fintech, and media and news announced job cuts. 

Click on the headlines to read more: 

Several people were killed in a shootout that took place in a church in Hamburg, said German police on Thursday. The police confirmed that the shooting took place at around 2000 GMT and added that there were "one or more unknown" assailants.

Xi Jinping has secured a third five-year term as China's president, tightening his grip as the country's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. He was re-elected as head of the country's Central Military Commission in a unanimous vote.

Job cuts by American companies over January and February this year hit the highest since 2009, with the technology sector accounting for more than a third of the over 180,000 job cuts announced.

