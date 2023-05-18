Morning brief: Russia arrests 3 hypersonic missile scientists, Montana becomes 1st US state to ban TikTok

The Russian government on Wednesday (May 17) arrested three hypersonic missile scientists in connection to a treason investigation. The scientists who are under scrutiny are Anatoly Maslov, Alexander Shiplyuk and Valery Zvegintsev. In the United States, Montana became the first American state to ban TikTok to safeguard people from suspected Chinese intelligence gathering. Montana would make it illegal for Google and Apple's app stores to sell TikTok in the state, but would not penalise users who use the app.

And in a big win for the Indian government, a US court has approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India. The authorities sought Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Click on the headlines to read more

Three Russian hypersonic missile scientists have been arrested and are facing some 'very serious accusations' in connection to a treason investigation, reported Reuters citing a Wednesday statement by Kremlin. The scientists who are under scrutiny are Anatoly Maslov, Alexander Shiplyuk and Valery Zvegintsev.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a legislation on Wednesday (May 17) prohibiting Chinese-owned TikTok from operating in the state in order to safeguard people from suspected Chinese intelligence gathering, turning Montana into the first US state to do so.

A US court has approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana to India. The authorities sought Rana for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. India had filed a complaint on June 10, 2020, and had sought the provisional arrest of the 62-year-old with a view towards extradition.

Siddaramaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka, the southwestern state of India, and DK Shivakumar to take oath as deputy chief minister, news agency ANI said in a tweet. The oath ceremony will reportedly take place in Bengaluru on May 20.

WATCH | US debt crisis: Joe Biden and Republican leaders offer hopes of a deal ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE