At a time when Russian is falling short of friends due to its armed aggression in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin called upon a 'friend of Russia' in Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, a country with which Moscow shares a historic relationship. Meanwhile, protests in France continued to rage for third consecutive night in reaction to the fatal shooting of a teenager by cops.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded his 'friend' Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative to take the economy to new heights, according to state-controlled news channel RT.

Putin made the comments at an annual forum "Strong ideas of our time" held by the state Agency for Strategic Initiatives in Moscow wherein he drew on India's experience to promote the development of domestic products and brands.



At a time when France is seething with rage in the wake of violent protests sparked by the fatal shooting of a teenager by cops, President Emmanuel Macron was seen partying with British singer Elton John. On Wednesday evening, Macron was filmed at Paris's Accor Arena, watching the singer on his farewell tour.



Pakistan has managed to clinch a last-minute relief from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it secured an initial program from the IMF for a $3 billion loan program. The development lowers the risk of a sovereign default as the South Asian nation continues to grapple with sky-high inflation and staggeringly low exchange reserves.