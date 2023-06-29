Morning brief: Protests in France over teen's killing, and more

Seventy-seven people were arrested in France as violent protests continued on Wednesday (June 28) night over the killing of an African teenager by the police. Videos going viral on social media purportedly showed angry mobs torching cars and ransacking shops.

Switzerland has blocked the sale of big arms to Ukraine. The Swiss cabinet said that such a sale would be contrary to the war material act and would entail an adjustment of Switzerland's neutrality policy.

And in the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and many other organisations were affected by a hacking campaign that exploited a flaw in file-transfer software called MOVEit.

France continued to simmer for the second consecutive day as thousands of more security forces were deployed across the nation to prevent violent protests sparked by the killing of an African teenager by the police. At least 77 people have been arrested in France even as around 2,000 riot police have been deployed to suburbs around Paris.

In a major snub to Ukraine's war-effort against Russia, Switzerland blocked Bern-headquartered Ruag AG from selling nearly 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, it was revealed on Wednesday. The blocking of the sale, however, is not related to a separate sale of 25 Leopard 1 tanks of the Swiss army to the German company Rheinmetall AG, Bloomberg reported.

The United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and many other organisations were affected by a hacking campaign that exploited a flaw in file-transfer software called MOVEit. According to a report by the news agency Bloomberg late Wednesday (June 28), a health department official said the hackers gained access to data by exploiting MOVEit software used by third-party vendors.

Geoffrey Hinton, a prominent figure in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) who is often called one of the 'godfathers of AI', has called on governments to intervene and prevent machines from taking control of society. Speaking at the Collision tech conference in Toronto, Hinton emphasised the importance of understanding how AI might attempt to take control before it surpasses human intelligence.