In other news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday (Feb 15), thanked US President Donald Trump for his "full support" on Gaza. This came after the successful completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange, marking a significant milestone in the nearly month-old truce.

PM Modi expresses distress over New Delhi Railway Station stampede that killed 18

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, that claimed the lives of 18. He also assured that authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the incident. Taking to his official X account, he wrote in a post, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Israeli PM Netanyahu thanks US President Trump for 'full support' on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Saturday (Feb 15), thanked US President Donald Trump for his "full support" on Gaza. This came after the successful completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange, marking a significant milestone in the nearly month-old truce. "Prime Minister Netanyahu... appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments," Netanyahu's office said after Trump, in a post on social media, stated that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest exchange.

WGA Awards winners list - Shogun and Anora take top honours

The winners of the 2025 Writers Guild Awards are here! The ceremony which was underway simultaneously in New York and Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb 15), saw several award-season contenders and fan-favouruite shows taking up the top awards.

WPL 2025, DC-W vs MI-W: 'Capitals' win was fueled by Shafali and Niki's heroics', says Mithali Raj

A blistering start by Shafali Varma and composed knocks by Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce helped Delhi Capitals secure a two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller during the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) at Vadodara on Saturday (Feb 15).

WATCH | India: Stampede at New Delhi Railway station kills 18