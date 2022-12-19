Morning brief: North Korea's first-of-its-kind spy satellite, China's vaccine hesitancy, and more

Ukraine has reportedly shot down nine Iranian-made Shahed drones which had entered Kyiv's airspace on Monday morning. In other news even as China witnesses a sudden spike in its COVID-19 numbers and people clamour to buy cold medicine to battle the symptoms, vaccine hesitancy is still prevalent in the nation. Meanwhile, Elon Musk has put his future at Twitter in the hands of the people.

Even as coronavirus cases surge across the nation vaccine hesitancy runs deep in mainland China. While officially the country's vaccination rate is above 90 per cent, the rate for adults with booster shots is much lower.

The Ukrainian military shot down nine Iranian-made Shahed drones in Kyiv's airspace early Monday morning, Kyiv's military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

A day after firing two ballistic missiles, North Korean state agency on Monday confirmed that an 'important, final phase' test for the development of a first-of-its-kind spy satellite that Kim Jong-un wants to be readied by April 2023 was completed.

Facing backlash from several quarters, the Canadian government has decided to delay expanding euthanasia or medically assisted death facility to people with mental illness.