Morning brief: North Korea says sanctions won't stop missiles, China's first covid death in weeks, and more

As pacifist Japan moves ahead with its biggest military overhaul since World War Two, North Korea denouncing the move has warned that the nation will regret its choice. In other news, for the first time since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war, Moscow has claimed to have shot down four US-made missiles. Meanwhile, the January 6 committee slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday calling him "unfit for any office".

Click on headlines to read more:

North Korea has denounced Japan's new security strategy and has vowed action to show just how "wrong" Japan's choice is. The nation also said that international sanctions will not stop its efforts to step up its own security efforts.

Moscow claimed Monday that four US-made missiles were shot down by its air defence systems over a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine. This is the first time Russia has made such a claim since it started the war in Ukraine 10 months back.

The United States on Monday halted the scrapping of a key policy that has been in place since the last days of the Donald Trump administration and blocked the entry of migrants at the country's southwest border.

China reported its first Covid related deaths in weeks as rising cases continue to put strain following the relaxation of pandemic-related curbs. On Monday, China recorded two Covid deaths, a first since December 3, the National Health Commission said.