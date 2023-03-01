Morning brief: Nigeria's ruling party candidate wins presidential poll and more

Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the president-elect after a disputed weekend election. The ceremony was not attended by the two main opposition parties.

Nigeria elections: Bola Tinubu declared president-elect

Tinubu's victory extends the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party's grip on power in Africa's most populous nation.



Putin steps up border protection as Russia alleges drone attacks by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered stepped-up protection at the border after Moscow on Tuesday (February 28) accused Kyiv of launching drones deep in the national territory.

About 100 km from Moscow, near the village of Gubastov, a drone crashed near the gas facility operated by Russian energy giant Gazprom.



Death toll from Greece train tragedy rises to 29, at least 85 injured

At least 29 were killed and over 85 were injured after two trains in central Greece collided late Tuesday, the fire brigade officials on the site reported. Some 17 vehicles were at the scene trying to put out the flames, the fire brigade department added.



Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

