Morning brief: More classified documents found at Biden's house, Hipkins to take over as New Zealand PM & more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

Morning news brief Photograph:(WION Web Team)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) found additional classified documents during a search of United States President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday (January 20), said his personal attorney Bob Bauer in a statement late Saturday. In other news, New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to serve as the 41st Prime Minister after his soon-to-be predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s shocking resignation on Thursday. Ardern’s last day as the country’s PM will be Tuesday and Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday (January 25). 

US: Investigators find more classified documents at President Biden’s home in Delaware

Elon Musk has announced a more expensive ad-free Twitter subscription plan in a bid to massively reduce costs while building up revenue. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the tech billionaire said that he is taking steps to allow zero ads on the microblogging platform.

WATCH | Russia: Wagner Chief writes to White House, demands clarification on accusations

 
WATCH | Tensions escalate between Turkiye, Sweden; far-right politician burns Quran in Stockholm
 

