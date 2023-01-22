Morning brief: More classified documents found at Biden's house, Hipkins to take over as New Zealand PM & more
The Department of Justice (DOJ) found additional classified documents during a search of United States President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday (January 20), said his personal attorney Bob Bauer in a statement late Saturday. In other news, New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to serve as the 41st Prime Minister after his soon-to-be predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s shocking resignation on Thursday. Ardern’s last day as the country’s PM will be Tuesday and Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday (January 25).
US: Investigators find more classified documents at President Biden's home in Delaware
The Department of Justice (DOJ) found additional classified documents during a search of United States President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday (January 20), said his personal attorney Bob Bauer in a statement late Saturday.
New Zealand: Chris Hipkins to take over as the next PM after Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday
New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to serve as the 41st Prime Minister after his soon-to-be predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s shocking resignation on Thursday. Ardern’s last day as the country’s PM will be Tuesday and Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday (January 25).
Elon Musk has announced a more expensive ad-free Twitter subscription plan in a bid to massively reduce costs while building up revenue. In a series of tweets on Saturday, the tech billionaire said that he is taking steps to allow zero ads on the microblogging platform.
