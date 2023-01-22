Morning brief: More classified documents found at Biden's house, Hipkins to take over as New Zealand PM & more

The Department of Justice (DOJ) found additional classified documents during a search of United States President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday (January 20), said his personal attorney Bob Bauer in a statement late Saturday. In other news, New Zealand’s ruling Labour Party has selected Chris Hipkins to serve as the 41st Prime Minister after his soon-to-be predecessor Jacinda Ardern’s shocking resignation on Thursday. Ardern’s last day as the country’s PM will be Tuesday and Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday (January 25).



