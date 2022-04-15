Morning brief: Islamic State 'Beatles' member found guilty in US, Musk wants to buy Twitter, and more

A member of the Islamic State terrorist cell nicknamed "The Beatles" has been convicted in the US, El Shafee Elsheikh, the convict, took part in the infamous Islamic State hostage-taking plot that led to the beheading of American journalists and aid workers. In other news, the US FDA has approved the first breath analyser diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Islamic State 'Beatles' cell member found guilty for beheading hostages

A former British citizen, a member of Islamic State, was convicted in US (Virginia) on Thursday. El Shafee Elsheikh, the convict, was member of Islamic State terrorist cell nicknamed "The Beatles" for their British accents. He took part in the infamous Islamic State hostage-taking plot that led to the beheading of American journalists and aid workers.

UK MP convicted of sexual assault against teen quits to focus on clearing his name; triggers by-elections

A British conservative lawmaker who was recently convicted of sexually abusing a teenager back in 2008 has now resigned as a member of Parliament. Imran Ahmad Khan’s resignation has triggered a by-election that could very well be a test of UK PM Boris Johnson’s popularity.

Elon Musk 'not sure' if he'll be able to acquire Twitter

Just hours after Elon Musk offered to buy tech giant Twitter for USD 41.39 billion, the billionaire said that he was not sure if he would 'be able to acquire it'. He was speaking at TED2022 conference in Vancouver.

US FDA approves emergency use of first Covid test that uses breath samples

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given emergency use authorisation to a Covid diagnostic test, that uses breath samples to provide a positive or a negative result. Called the ‘InspectIR’ this breath analyser Covid test detects chemical compounds associated with coronavirus in breath samples.

