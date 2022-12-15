Morning brief: WHO hopes Covid-19 won't be a public emergency next year, UK's anti-strike law, and more

United Kingdom Prime Minister during an interview has vowed to bring about an anti-strike law for emergency services workers as nurses across the country go on strike today over demands of a 19 per cent pay hike. In other news from Britain, reports allege that since being ousted former PM Boris Johnson has earned over 1 million pounds (USD 1.2 million) for giving paid speeches. Meanwhile, speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on Multilateralism, India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar called for 'New Orientation for Reformed Multilateral Systems' (NORMS) to determine a global order that best reflects contemporary realities.

As Britain suffers through the great strikes, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed that anti-strike laws will be brought in "to protect lives and livelihoods".

An official register of UK parliamentarians' interests has revealed that former UK prime minister Boris Johnson has already earned more that 1 million pounds (USD 1.2 million) for giving paid speeches since leaving office.

With a focus on 'Call for Change' in the functional apparatus of multilateral bodies such as the United Nations Security Council, India said that there is a need for'New Orientation for Reformed Multilateral Systems' (NORMS) to determine a global order that best reflects contemporary realities.

As the third anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic approaches, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday said that it hoped that the virus would no longer be a public health emergency next year.